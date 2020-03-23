68-year-old man from Philippines who recovered from COVID-19, dies in Mumbai 

A 68-year-old man from the Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, died in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 8, reported news agency PTI.

Three deaths were reported on Sunday.

On Sunday Gujarat reported its first death. Each Maharashtra and Bihar also reported one death

A 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar succumbed to COVID-19 at the AIIMS in Patna.

Similarly, a 63-year-old COVID19 patient succumbed to illness late Saturday. The deceased, who tested positive for Coronavirus, had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.