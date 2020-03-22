63-year-old succumbs to COVID-19 as cases rise to 324 in India 

A 63-year-old COVID19 man succumbed to illness late Saturday. This is the fifth death in India and second in Maharashtra.

The deceased, who tested positive for Coronavirus, had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, according to the Public Health Department, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India saw a sharp spike with 324 testings positive for the deadly virus which has claimed 13,069 worldwide so far.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.