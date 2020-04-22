530 kg HCQ consignment cleared for Brazil, says India's top diplomat in Brazil

India has cleared 530 kg of Hydroxychloroquine to Brazil and has offered 5 million tablets of the game-changer drug to Brazil on a commercial basis.

Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, India's Chargé d’ Affaires S. Koventhan said, "India has responded positively to the pharmaceutical requirements of other friendly nations". He also talked about how the mission has tied up with locals Indian restaurants to provide food for stranded Indian nationals.

WION: How are India and Brazil cooperating to fight the COVID-19 crisis?

S. Koventhan: India believes ‘global pandemic requires a global response’. India is committed to contributing to humanity’s fight against this pandemic.

India has responded positively to the pharmaceutical requirements of other friendly nations and also extended assistance to other countries by providing essential medical equipment and medicines based on their requests.

Brazil is an important strategic partner of India. With regard to Brazil, on April 4, 2020, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with President Bolsonaro, President of Brazil.

The two leaders discussed the global situation in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi assured all possible support to the Brazilian President in this difficult hour.

They agreed that their officials would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges. President Bolsonaro in his address to the nation on April 8 2020 had thanked PM Modi the people of India for the timely help for the export of hydroxychloroquine.

PM Modi also reciprocated his thanks. In the words of the prime minister of India conveyed in one of his tweets, "our partnership with Brazil is stronger than ever in the challenging times."

WION: India sending HCQ to Brazil, how has been the reaction and how did it go about?

S. Koventhan: At the request of the President of Brazil, consignment (530 kg of hydroxychloroquine) for Brazil was put on priority and was cleared as soon as possible. This is a testimony of the importance that both countries attach to their bilateral relationship. This goodwill gesture was well received in Brazil. India has also offered 5 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil on a commercial basis.

WION: The role played by the Indian mission in Brazil in taking care of Indian citizens, many Indian nationals are saying they are in deep trouble...

S. Koventhan: To help Indian nationals in Brazil, we had set up two 24x7 Helplinenos +55(61) 981391127 & + 55(11) 994518224. A situation room has been established in Brasilia (email covidsitbrasilia@gmail.com). All the queries received on emails and phone calls are being promptly responded to. We also keep our social media pages updated with all relevant advisories on travel and visa.

Officials from the Consulate-General of India in Sao Paulo & Honorary Consulate in Rio are also part of our response teams.

Through Oyo Rooms, hotel accommodation at discounted rates were facilitated for Indian nationals. We have tied up with Indian restaurants in cities of Sao Paulo, Rio and Brasilia for providing meals at a discounted rate for Indian nationals, who are stranded in these cities.

We are currently working on extending such measures to other cities also. We are also doing a weekly Video conferencing with prominent members of Indian community in Brazil to get their perceptive on handling this situation. In the embassy here, we have adopted the approach of "social distancing and digital proximity".

We have implemented work from home for more than half of our embassy personnel. We also organize online Yoga classes mainly to de-stress our body and mind during this time of crisis. This is well received in Brazil.

WION: Have we shared any Indian model of containment with Brazil?

S. Koventhan: Under the Indian technical and economic cooperation program (ITEC) of the ministry of external affairs, government of India, e-ITEC short training live webinars for healthcare professionals on COVID-19 management strategies and related aspects are proposed to be organized.

These e-ITEC webinars for training on basic COVID-19 management are 45 minutes to one hour interactive sessions and will cover various aspects including – Understanding COVID-19, infection prevention measures, diagnosis, and clinical management of COVID-19 patients & contacts, field surveillance and public health measures and other emerging issues.

Brazil being an ITEC partner country of India, we have extended an invitation to Brazil to participate in this program.

WION: How are the Indian diplomat faring? it hasn't been easy for diplomats too.

S. Koventhan: This is a difficult situation for the whole of humanity. In Brazil, we are taking necessary precautionary measures for the embassy personnel and their families.

We strictly follow measures like social distancing, usage of masks and hand sanitizers etc.

As diplomats, it is important that we keep our physical, mental and emotional well-being high during this time of crisis. We are fully committed towards discharging our duties and responsibilities, in the best possible manner to help our fellow citizens, who are stranded in Brazil because of COVID-19.