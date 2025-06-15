A helicopter crashed in Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Sunday morning (June 15).

The accident took place near Trijuginarayan Narayan in Gaurikund area. The helicopter belonged to Aryan Company and was going from Kedarnath Dham to Phata. Out of the 7 people on board, 6 have been feared dead in the accident. The accident reportedly happened due to bad weather.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X said, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan said, “The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed. There were six people on board the crashed helicopter. More details awaited.”