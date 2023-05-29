40 armed militants shot down, says Manipur CM Singh as violence continues

At least 40 armed militants responsible for setting ablaze houses and killing civilians in violence-hit India’s northeastern state of Manipur were killed, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday.

The CM said that the casualties were a result of fresh encounter between the security forces and the militants across different parts of the state. A few of the armed rebels were arrested as well.

“In retaliatory and defensive operations against militant groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 militants have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces,” the chief minister said.

The army personnel were deployed in the state to neutralise the warring tribal communities in order to restore peace in the land.

However, some casualties also arose from the civilian side after two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances during clashes between militants and security forces since the early hours of the day.

At Phayeng in Imphal West district, one person died and another sustained bullet injuries suspected militants from the Kuki tribe opened fire at them, police officials said.

"According to our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," an official told PTI news agency. Army chief holds meeting with CM Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, who arrived in Imphal on Saturday, met Singh earlier in the day and discussed the current security situation in Manipur and the steps taken by the Army to restore peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to arrive in Manipur on Monday, nearly a month after the violence first escalated on May 3. He has announced a three-day trip during which he will meet various stakeholders and encourage a dialogue.

In a statement on Sunday, the United People’s Front and Kuki National Organisation said they were looking forward to Shah’s visit. India: Chief of Army staff visits North East state of Manipur The Union minister’s visit will provide a sense of security to the Kuki Zo people, they said.

The chief minister claimed that 34,000 troops from central forces were currently stationed in the state till Friday.

He further said that their presence had brought down the prevailing sense of apprehension to some extent.

Despite that, multiple instances of violence continued to be recorded across the state. Violence still being reported However, multiple instances of violence continue to be reported from the state on a daily basis.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that the Manipur Police arrested three Rapid Action Force personnel on Saturday for setting a meat shop on fire in Imphal East district.

The three men, from the 103 battalion, have been placed on suspension pending inquiry.

So far, over 70 people have died, 200 been injured and over 40,000 reportedly displaced in the ethnic violence that began on May 3.

There is heavy army and paramilitary presence in the state, particularly in areas seen as sensitive.

The root cause of the violence is said to have arisen out of the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status, which the Gauhati High Court supported.

The Hill tribes in Manipur feel it would be unfair to grant the majority Meitei community ST status, and would impinge on their right to jobs and education.

The violence has impacted the daily life of the residents as essential prices of commodities have been reportedly rising owing to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)