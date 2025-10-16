/24 transgender community people attempt mass suicide in Indore - Here's why

In a distressing incident on Wednesday (Oct 15), 24 transgender people attempt mass suicide in Indore - a city in India's Madhya Pradesh state. The community was demanding arrest of two people they accused of raping of the the persons from their community. The local police reached the incident site after being informed about it and intervened. The affected people were swiftly transferred for a city hospital to monitor the health after the suicide attempt. The police said that the statement will be recorded soon and an inquiry will be made in the matter.

Why did 24 transgender people attempt suicide in Indore?

According to one of the community member, Neha Kunwar, as told to reporters: Two people - "Akshay Kumayu and Pankaj Jain (fake journalists) started blackmailing us and raped one individual. It happened three months ago. Even Kinnars are not safe. Are we not humans? They also looted ₹1.5 lakh from the victim," reported Hindustan Times.

24 people from the community, on Wednesday night, drank floor cleaning liquid (phenyl), demanding the arrest of above accused. Police reached the site upon getting the information and "Ambulances were immediately called, and twenty-four people were admitted to the nearby hospital. They are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition. Once their health improves, their statements will be recorded and the reason for the incident will be know," DCP Anand Kaladgi said.

What's police doing about rape accused men?

After the police shifted the trans people who fell ill during suicide attempt to hospital, others from community, including Kunwar reached the hospital as well and demanded arrest of accused men. Kunwar, reportedly, also attempted to end life by self-immolation, an attempt thwarted by the police.

Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya, informing about the rape case, said that the accused have been booked under section 18 of the Transgender Protection Act 2019 and for intimidation. The incident happened on June 12 when the accused visited community area and "Pankaj assaulted the victim, sexually and physically," informed the police officer.