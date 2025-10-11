LOGIN
Tyler Robinson’s trans-partner has disappeared? Here's what we know so far in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 21:29 IST

1. The Disappearance That Sparked Concern
1. The Disappearance That Sparked Concern

Neighbors in St. George, Utah, say that the transgender live-in partner of Tyler Robinson vanished shortly after the September 10 shooting of Charlie Kirk. A pile of unopened mail was spotted outside their shared townhouse, raising suspicions that the partner fled or went into hiding.

2. Who Is Lance Twiggs?
2. Who Is Lance Twiggs?

The missing partner is identified in reports as Lance Twiggs, 22, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female. Although not charged in the case, Twiggs is known to be cooperating with investigators.

3. Police Say He’s in a “Safe Space”
3. Police Say He’s in a “Safe Space”

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Twiggs has been moved to a “safe space very far away from St. George” for his protection. Authorities say he “needs to lay low for a long time,” given the intense public scrutiny and backlash surrounding the case.

4. Evidence of Cooperation With Investigation
4. Evidence of Cooperation With Investigation

Twiggs reportedly received a confession text from Robinson after the shooting and was instructed to find a hidden note left for him. He later provided Discord messages and other digital evidence that may shed light on Robinson’s state of mind and planning.

5. Complex Family & Personal History
5. Complex Family & Personal History

According to relatives, Twiggs was kicked out of his family home over conflicts related to faith and identity. He lived with grandparents or friends at times. Reports also mention past struggles with substance use, gaming addiction, and identity conflicts—factors the media is now linking to the stress of the case.

6. Online Conspiracy Theories Add Pressure
6. Online Conspiracy Theories Add Pressure

After the shooting, several far-right and conspiracy groups began targeting Twiggs online, accusing him of hiding evidence or assisting Robinson. These claims, widely circulated on social media, have been dismissed by Utah police as baseless and harmful.

7. Where Is Twiggs Now?
7. Where Is Twiggs Now?

Sources close to the investigation told Fox News Digital that Twiggs may have temporarily relocated outside Utah under police advice. Investigators continue to treat him as a “protected witness,” with plans to recall him for testimony once the trial reaches the witness phase.

