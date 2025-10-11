/Tyler Robinson’s trans-partner has disappeared? Here's what we know so far in Charlie Kirk's murder case

Neighbors in St. George, Utah, say that the transgender live-in partner of Tyler Robinson vanished shortly after the September 10 shooting of Charlie Kirk. A pile of unopened mail was spotted outside their shared townhouse, raising suspicions that the partner fled or went into hiding.
The missing partner is identified in reports as Lance Twiggs, 22, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female. Although not charged in the case, Twiggs is known to be cooperating with investigators.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that Twiggs has been moved to a “safe space very far away from St. George” for his protection. Authorities say he “needs to lay low for a long time,” given the intense public scrutiny and backlash surrounding the case.
Twiggs reportedly received a confession text from Robinson after the shooting and was instructed to find a hidden note left for him. He later provided Discord messages and other digital evidence that may shed light on Robinson’s state of mind and planning.
According to relatives, Twiggs was kicked out of his family home over conflicts related to faith and identity. He lived with grandparents or friends at times. Reports also mention past struggles with substance use, gaming addiction, and identity conflicts—factors the media is now linking to the stress of the case.
After the shooting, several far-right and conspiracy groups began targeting Twiggs online, accusing him of hiding evidence or assisting Robinson. These claims, widely circulated on social media, have been dismissed by Utah police as baseless and harmful.
Sources close to the investigation told Fox News Digital that Twiggs may have temporarily relocated outside Utah under police advice. Investigators continue to treat him as a “protected witness,” with plans to recall him for testimony once the trial reaches the witness phase.