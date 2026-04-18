/200 Indian students head to Austria this year under education-mobility cooperation

Austria and India have taken a significant step forward in educational and skilled mobility cooperation, with an expected intake of 200 Indian students into Austrian universities this year through a targeted partnership involving VFS Education Services. The plan builds on the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (CMMPA) signed in 2023, which entered into force in September that year.

The initiative, part of the “Focus India” programme with Austria’s Technical Universities (TU Wien, TU Graz, and TU Leoben), focuses on quality-driven recruitment of engineering and technology talent. It addresses Austria’s skilled labour shortage while offering Indian students a world-class education and pathways to the European job market.

Last week, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Austrian Chancellor Stocker reconfirmed the bilateral immigration agreement and positioned Austria as a preferred European destination for skills development.

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Susanne Feiel, Director of International Relations and European University, underlined the demographic and economic drivers: “The Indian market is a very strong market in terms of potential students for Austria and Europe. It’s demography. Demography speaks for itself, with all these young people available and also more and more coming in the coming years.” She noted that policy alone is insufficient without effective implementation. “We’ve already managed to show that in a very short time, only one year, we’ve been able to get 200 students into Austria successfully. And I think it’s amazing how quickly this has happened, and there’s more to come for the future.”

The partnership with VFS Education Services has proven instrumental in streamlining the process. Bernard Martyris, Chief of Education Trade and Migration Services at VFS Global, explained: “VFS education services have been established to strengthen the integrity, efficiency, and outcomes of international student mobility. Core role to support companies and academic institutions to provide structured, transparent services across the student life cycle.”

Feiel stressed the quality-over-quantity approach: “It’s not only about bringing students to Austria, but it’s about really placing them in the labour market. It’s very important we have a skilled labour shortage in Austria, in Europe as such… with 1.5 million people that we need in skilled labour sectors.”

Clemens Weihs, Team Lead Strategic Partnerships, described the 200 students as a “blueprint” that could scale across Europe: “We started with 200. It was a kind of a blueprint… it’s not just interesting for Austria, it’s even interesting for Europe… the number can be much higher than this 200.”

The programme targets purpose-driven mobility, offering Indian graduates from recognised institutions structured master’s pathways, pre-screening, and support for post-study work opportunities. Austrian officials view these “connector talents” as vital for bridging economies amid demographic challenges.