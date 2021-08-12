15th August: Nations who share their Independence Day with India

The 15th August is commemorated by Indian nationals as the day when India gained freedom from Imperial British control.

India isn't the only country that celebrates Independence Day on August 15th.

On the same day that India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, five other countries around the world will see a similar occurrence.

The Republic of Congo, South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein all commemorate their independence on August 15.

Here's additional information on them:

Bahrain

On August 15, 1971, Bahrain proclaimed independence from British control following a United Nations poll of Bahraini citizens.

Following that, a friendship treaty was formed between the two parties, thus ending the prior pact.

Despite the fact that August 14 is the real day of independence, it is not commemorated on that day.

North Korea and South Korea

The only common national holiday observed by both North and South Korea, 'National Liberation Day of Korea' commemorates the end of the Japanese colonisation of the Korean Peninsula on August 15, 1945.

Gwangbokjeol is another name for the day (meaning Time of the Restoration of Light).

Three years later, Korea's first independent administrations were established.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrates its independence on August 15, also known as Congolese National Day.

In the year 1960, the country gained full independence from France, exactly 80 years after it had been under French administration.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, the world's sixth smallest country, celebrates its independence from German control on August 15 and has done so since 1866.

The day has been observed since 1940 and coincides with Prince Franz-Josef II's (the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 2009) birthday on August 16.