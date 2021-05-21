13 left-wing extremists killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, encounter underway

Maharashtra witnessed yet another deadly clash between Naxalites and security forces. Latest reports say that 13 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter.

The incident took place in the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The C-60 unit commandos of Maharashtra Police cracked down upon the Naxals in a camp near a village. Some weapons, substantial literature and other materials of daily need from the place have been recovered.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

A total of 473 Left Wing Extremists, also called Naxals, have been killed by security forces in the country since 2018.

During the same period, 161 security force personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September 2020 said the LWE or Naxal violence had reduced considerably in the country with the menace being prevalent in just 46 districts.

(With inputs from agencies)