/12 years of Modi govt: Self-reliance and modernisation mark giant strides in national security

India has made big strides in national security and witnessed a transformation in defence marked by self-reliance, defence manufacturing and stronger border management, reflecting concerted efforts to enhance military capability while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

One of the most notable achievements has been the transformation of defence manufacturing. Over 36,000 defence products were identified for large-scale manufacturing in India, and production of more than 12,000 products has already started in the country.

As many as 41 ordnance factories were reorganised into 7 DPSUs, leading to benefits of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

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The revenue of Brahmos Aerospace rose to Rs 5,200 crore in FY 2025-26 and export orders worth about Rs 4,000 crore were received.

A defence deal worth about Rs 48,000 crore was signed and an order for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft was received. This is the largest indigenous fighter aircraft order so far.

In military action, more than 100 terror camps and 9 terror hideouts were destroyed under Operation Sindoor.

A 52-satellite defence system, built at a cost of about Rs 27,000 crore will keep a watch on the enemies.

Besides, India is now part of the A-SAT missile club. It has the capability to hit a target at a height of 283 km in 3 minutes, while under Mission Shakti, India has developed the precise capability to destroy an enemy satellite.

The defence budget has also grown at a brisk pace and has more than trebled in 12 years. The defence budget for FY 2026-27 is about Rs 8 lakh crore, nearly three times higher than in 2013-14.

Defence exports grew from Rs 686 crore in 2014 to Rs 38,400 crore in 2026.

Defence production rose from about ₹46,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2026.

The number of defence startups, which was almost negligible in 2014 has swelled to over 1,000 in 2026.

On the nfrastructure front, there were about 3,600 km roads, 7,300 metres of bridges and one tunnel in 2014, which has now increased to about 6,800 km roads, 14,500 metres of bridges, and 6 operational tunnels while 19 are under construction.

The Atal Tunnel and Zojila Tunnel provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

In nuclear energy, work on indigenous small modular reactors is underway with Rs 20,000 crore in 2026.

India also got INS Vikrant, its first indigenous aircraft carrier, which strengthened naval power, while successful trials of Akash NG and QRSAM significantly strengthened India’s air defence shield.

Besides, 75% of capex spending will be on domestic defence products, with over 5,500 defence items being removed from the import list under Import Substitution Policy, and it will give a major boost to Swadeshi defence manufacturing.

The VSHORADS system developed indigenous capabilities to counter nano-drones and low-altitude aerial threats.

A Rs 75,000 crore Great Nicobar project was announced for strategic development of a port, airport, and power hub.

Moreover, 12 agreements were signed that nearly ended decades-old insurgency in the Northeast.

India’s second indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighaat, joined the defence fleet. The country is now capable of absorbing an attack and then launching a powerful counterattack.

In what is being seen as a big leap in nuclear energy, the Kalpakkam Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) achieved criticality in April 2026.

Work on indigenous SMRs is progressing rapidly under the Rs 20,000 crore nuclear energy mission.

During Operation Sindoor, India successfully demonstrated the strength of indigenous defence systems such as BrahMos, Akash, AkashTeer, and loitering munitions.

Under joint theatre command reform, integration of the three services has been accelerated. Integrated theatre commands have multiplied coordination and joint operation capability.

The Peace Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament, will open new doors for reforms in the nuclear energy sector. As a result, limited and conditional private participation may be permitted in research.