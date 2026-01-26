/11 security personnel airlifted to hospital for treatment after being injured in IED blasts triggered by Maoists

At least eleven security personnel were injured in India's Chattisgarh after six improvised explosive devices (IED) went off during an anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur on the eve of Republic Day. All the injured were airlifted to a hospital in Raipur where their condition is said to be stable.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the west of Usur in the Bijapur district, a joint operation consisting of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police and the elite CoBRA unit of the CRPF was lunched to hunt them down.

Among the injured, 10 belong to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), while one was from the CoBRA unit.

The operation took place near the dense Karegutta hills, on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border - where the Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), an armed wing of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is said to be taking shelter.

Karegutta hills has for long been a stronghold and safe haven for Maoists.

According to reports, the first IED was detonated Sunday morning, while the other blasts took place in the afternoon ours. This was done to cause major casualties and spread fear among people before the January 26 Republic Day celebrations.