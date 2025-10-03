/11 killed during Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Khandawa as trolley overturns

In an unfortunate incident, eleven people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district after the tractor trolley that they were travelling in for the Durga idol immersion, overturned. The bodies of all eleven people have been recovered and are sent for post-mortem. There people were also injured in the incident. While two are reported to be out of danger one is critical and receiving treatment.

According to the police, a warning was sounded to the trolley driver of water being deep at the immersion site but he did not pay heed and the trolley overturned.

"An unfortunate incident occurred today in the Pandhana Assembly constituency, where some young people from Rajgarh Panchayat had come to Jamli village, to immerse idols. A village officer was on duty at the pond in Jamli. He warned them that the water ahead was deep.

However, they continued, and the trolley became unbalanced and overturned," said Khandawa Collector Rishav Gupta, as reported by ANI.

There were 25 people on the trolley when the incident happened.