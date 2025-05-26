'Were they not aware of it?': Lalu Prasad Yadav's family drama escalates; Aishwarya Rai questions why Tej Pratap married her if...

A day after former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav disclosed his "relationship" of "12 years" with Anushka Yadav, his ex-wife Aishwarya Rai questioned him and his family. In a press conference on Monday (May 26) in Patna, Aishwarya asked the Yadav family if they were aware of the alleged affair of Tej Pratap, then why they "ruined" her life by getting him married to her.

"Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening," Lalu Prasad Yadav's former daughter-in-law said.

"Now everyone knows what has happened. If they all (the Yadav family) knew about it, then why was I married to him," she questioned.

It all started when Tej Pratap Yadav posted a photo with Anushka on the social media platform Facebook claiming that he had been in a relationship with her for 12 years now. However, he took to X and said that his Facebook was "hacked". After all this drama, the RJD's chief and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years and also removed him from the family.

While talking to the media, Aishwarya, who married Tej Pratap in 2018, called the expulsion a "drama".

"They are not separated....even yesterday too, Rabri Devi (Mother of Tej Pratap) must have gone to him and assured him of fixing everything," Aishwarya said.

She said this all drama is happening due to the election in Bihar, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

When asked if she was aware of the "12 years" of relationship between Tej Pratap and Anushka, Aishwarya said she came to know about it through media only.

"I came to know about it through media only. I was informed about my divorce via media only," she added.

"I wasn't aware of it (the relationshoip), else I would have called it out earlier itself," she said.

She further questioned the Yadav family and asked where was their "social justice" when Tej Pratap "beaten" her.

"Ask them what about me now? They are saying they expelled their son, but what about me now? Ask them this," Aishwarya said.

"Why was I beaten? Why multiple allegations were imposed on me?" she asked.

There were also speculative claims that Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son because Aishwarya's family demanded a huge amount of money in alimony.

Countering this Aishwarya said, "They blame me for everything. Everyone is aware of what is happening since seven years. Only I am responsible for everything? He said the relationship was since 12 years now. So his family was not aware? Were Lalu ji, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi not aware of it? How am I responsible for everything everytime? They are trying to blame me to hide their son's mistakes," she said.