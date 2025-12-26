/'Was just a friend': Married woman shot in Gurugram club after rejecting marriage proposal

A 25-year-old married woman was shot at inside a club in Gurugram after she allegedly refused a marriage proposal, police said on Thursday, December 25. The incident took place in the early hours of December 20 on MG Road, a busy nightlife area in the city. The victim survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per the police, the woman was initially unfit to give a statement due to her injuries. The case came to light after her husband, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, filed a complaint. He told police that his wife, Kalpana, worked at a club in Gurugram and had called him around 1 am on December 20 to inform him that she had been shot.

What police said about the Gurugram club shooting

Police officials said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and then rushed to the hospital where she had been admitted. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Sector 29 police station.

The accused, identified as Tushar, had known his wife and had earlier visited their house around a month ago, where an argument took place before he left.

During investigation, police found that Tushar alias Jonty, aged 25, was a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. He was arrested along with his friend Shubham alias Jony, aged 24, also from Sangam Vihar. The arrests were made from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh during a joint operation by the Crime Branch Sector 40 team and MG Road police.

Proposed marriage multiple times

In the police interrogation, Tushar told investigators that he had befriended the woman around six months ago and wanted to marry her. However, she repeatedly refused his proposal, saying she was already married and that he was “just a friend”. Despite her refusal, Tushar continued to pursue her.

On the night of December 19, police said Tushar and Shubham went to the club where the woman worked. He allegedly proposed marriage again, and when she refused, he opened fire at her. The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital by staff members.