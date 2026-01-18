/‘Trinamool govt facilitating infiltration to build votebank, jeopardising future of Bengal’s youth’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of jeopardising the future of the state’s youth and facilitating infiltration to build its votebank. Speaking at a rally in Singur, PM Modi said that while thousands of modern PM SHRI schools are being set up across the country, the TMC is denying children in Bengal access to quality education, and hence a change in government is necessary to ensure better opportunities and secure the future of West Bengal’s youth.

Prime Minister Modi also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over infiltration and said it is facilitating infiltration to build its own votebank even if it hampers the national interest. He pointed out that the Trinamool government is not providing land to build a fence along the Bangladesh border, because of which illegals continue to infiltrate into India. The PM also said that the TMC helped the intruders in getting fake ID and Aadhaar cards.

‘Trinamool harming the interests of fishermen’

PM Modi said millions of families in Bengal depend on fishing for livelihood, and the sector has far greater export potential than currently realised. “The fishermen and women need government support and modern technology to unlock this potential. The Centre has created a digital platform to register fishermen nationwide so they can access welfare schemes. Other states are implementing it, but it has been stalled in Bengal,” he alleged.

Despite repeated letters, the TMC government is not cooperating, depriving fishermen of benefits under schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

‘Women not safe in Trinamool regime’

Referring to the RG Kar rape and murder case and Sandeshkhalli, PM Modi reiterated that women are not safe in the state under TMC rule, and the people should elect the BJP to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

‘Elect BJP and remove Trinamool Congress’

The prime minister asserted that the people of Bengal are determined to elect the BJP to power in the state. He said once the BJP is elected, key schemes of the Central government, like Aayushman Bharat, will be implemented in Bengal and people will be benefited by them.

PM Modi also attacked the ruling TMC, saying the party has blocked several beneficial schemes of the Centre, and he is unable to understand why the TMC government is behaving like an enemy of the people of Bengal.

‘People want real change, end to Maha Jungle Raj’

Modi said the massive crowd at Singur had only one demand, “asli parivartan” (real change), and a clear desire to end “Maha Jungle Raj.”

Drawing a comparison with Bihar, the PM said the NDA had already shown the path of development and good governance there and added that the time had now come for West Bengal to follow the same route. He said the public enthusiasm reflects a strong aspiration for change and a new future for Bengal.

The PM pointed out Bengali was accorded the status of a classical language only after the people blessed the BJP and him to come to power in Delhi. PM Modi added that it was the BJP government’s initiative that led to Durga Puja receiving UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status, which proves that his government genuinely cares for Bengal’s culture and heritage.

PM Modi also highlighted the rapid expansion of rail connectivity and said that West Bengal has emerged as a key hub for the launch of modern train services.

“Yesterday, the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train was launched from West Bengal. Bengal also received about half a dozen new Amrit Bharat Express trains. Today, three more Amrit Bharat Express trains were inaugurated. One of these trains will further strengthen the connectivity between my parliamentary constituency, Kashi (Varanasi), and Bengal.”