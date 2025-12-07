/'Step by step, we are getting back': IndiGo CEO gives big update on flight operations

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on Sunday that the airline plans to operate around 1,650 flights, adding that operations are "step by step, we are getting back". In an internal video message to the staff, Elbers stated that the On Time Performance (OTP) of the airline is likely to be 75 per cent on Sunday.

"Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights," he said. As per PTI, the video message was from the operational control centre of the airline. "We have been able to execute the cancellations at an earlier stage so that the customers do not show up at the airport in case their flights are cancelled," the CEO added.

In the last few days, hundreds of flights of the IndiGo have been delayed and cancelled, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. The largest airline of the country, which generally operates nearly 2,300 flights daily, operated around 1,500 flights on Saturday compared to little over 700 on Friday.

As per IndiGo, 137 out of 138 destinations are currently in operation as of December 7.

Refund for direct and indirect bookings in 'full action'

Earlier in the day, IndiGo assured that the refund and luggage process was in “full action” for both direct and indirect bookings after the cancellation of the flights. It urged passengers to check for the latest flight status on its official website before reaching the airports, as its teams work to improve operations.

“Growing confidence for stabilisation of the network by 10th December, earlier communicated timeline was between 10 and 15 December,” IndiGo said.