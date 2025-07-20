/‘Special 26’ heist comes alive: Fake CBI team robs Delhi family

Three individuals were arrested in Delhi for impersonating a CBI team and robbing a family in Wazirabad, Delhi, and forced the residents to give up their gold and silver ornaments, along with approximately ₹3 lakh in cash. The crime took place at a residence at Lane 9, Wazirabad, when two men and one woman entered, claiming to be CBI officials from Okhla, and conducted a mock search operation. Soon after, the family found that they had been robbed and informed the police, according to news agency PTI.

The incident is reminiscent of 'Special 26', a 2013 movie starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Vajpayee in lead roles. The movie also revolves around a group of fake probe agency officials and their sophisticated trick to conduct fake raids and steal cash.

What Delhi Police probe revealed

Police received information from Wazirabad on the evening of July 10 at about 7:30 pm that three masked individuals entered a house and intimidated the residents claiming they had a search warrant against the family, DCP Raja Banthia was quoted saying in an interview. When their family requested them to give formal documents, the accused threatened them and stole gold and silver ornaments along with approximately ₹3 lakh in cash. When the residents asked for a formal document from them while they were leaving, they signed on a register within the house.

After the accused left, the family got to know that they had been looted and called the police. A probe was launched afterwards and police went through the CCTV footage, effectively tracing the accused. The three accused were arrested and were taken to the police station, DCP Banthia further said.

Similar incidents