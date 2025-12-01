/'Some parties simply can't accept defeat': PM Modi hits out at Opposition as Winter Session of Parliament begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged parties attending the sixth session (winter session) of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Rajya Sabha to avoid turning Parliament into a “battleground for frustration came out after defeat” or an “arena for arrogance born out of victory.” He stated that the House must stay centred on national development and democratic duties.

Addressing the media outside Parliament before the session opened, Modi cited the BJP-led NDA's sweeping win in the recent Bihar election as a sign of India's vibrant democracy and commended the strong voter turnout.

"This winter session of Parliament is not just a ritual. Efforts are underway to accelerate the nation's progress, and this winter session will also energise it. I am confident of this. India has a living democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed from time to time in ways that strengthen faith in democracy. The voter turnout witnessed in the recent Bihar elections is the greatest strength of democracy. The increasing participation of mothers and sisters in itself creates new hope and new confidence," the PM said, news agency ANI reported.

"Some parties simply cannot accept defeat. I had hoped that with time, leaders would have composed themselves after losing the Bihar elections, but their statements yesterday showed that the loss has clearly unsettled them. I urge all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory," he added.

PM Modi called on MPs for a meaningful debate in Parliament

PM Modi added that the economic growth of India has reached significant milestones, and Parliament should focus on policies and laws that maintain the country's momentum towards becoming a developed nation. He underscored that both the government and opposition share responsibility for strengthening democracy and called on MPs to prioritise meaningful debate over political one-upmanship.