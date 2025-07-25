/'Short-sighted, be patriots': Bombay High Court admonishes CPI(M) over Gaza petition

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Communist Partyof India (Marxist) seeking permission to protest over the alleged "genocide" in Gaza by Israel, asking the petitioners to show patriotism for India first. A division bench, comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad, observed that the political party must focus on taking up issues concerning the citizens of India.

Justice Ghuge, in a strongly worded observation, said speaking for Gaza and Palestine isn't patriotism, and India is facing several issues of its own that need highlighting. He asked the party why it doesn'tdo something for India, advising it to be "patriots".

"Our country has several issues to deal with...We don't want anything like this. I am sorry to say, you are all short-sighted...You are looking at Gaza and Palestine... Why don't you do something for our own country... Be patriots... Speaking for Gaza and Palestine is not patriotism... Speak up for the causes in our own country... Practice what you preach..." Justice Ghuge was quoted as saying by Live Law.

Responding to the observation, CPI(M)'s lawyer, senior advocate Mihir Desai, told the judges that his clients had been taking up charitable causes, including organising health and education camps.

The bench later expressed curiosity as to why the party wants to protest against something that is happening in the Middle East, thousands of miles away.

"We are curious.. You have no issue with respect to our own country...something productive for our own country... They are fighting 1000s of miles away, and you are showing concern for Palestine, Gaza, etc. You can take up social issues and local issues like flooding, drainage, getting blocked... Parking illegally... Why aren't you protesting such issues?" Justice Ghuge said.

The court further asked the petitioners why they were interested in raising issues that don't concern the common man.

"Do we have so much time to spend hearing such a matter when we have hundreds of cases of our citizens listed? Are these not our constitutional issues?" the judge said.