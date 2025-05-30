/'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye': PM Modi says fulfilled promise to avenge Pahalgam attack; launches projects worth $566.9bn in Bihar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally in Karakat on Friday (May 30), declared that he had kept his promise to the nation to exact revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Praan Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye'

Referring to Lord Ram's philosophy, "Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye" — life may end, but a promise must never be broken — PM Modi said that after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, he vowed that he would destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and that he had done exactly that.

"Just a day after the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I made a promise to the nation from the soil of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be reduced to dust, that they would face a punishment beyond their imagination. Today, I have come to Bihar. I have returned after fulfilling my promise," Modi told a cheering crowd.

Hailing the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, he said that Pakistan and the world have seen the power of Indian daughters' "sindoor".

“The terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani Army… our forces brought them to their knees in one stroke,” he asserted.

Projects worth $566.9 billion inaugurated

Modi's rally, which was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, also marked the launch of a massive development push.

The Indian PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹48,520 crore ($566.9 billion).

Key projects include the ₹29,930 crore ($34.9 billion) Stage-II expansion of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Plant in Aurangabad, which is expected to enhance power generation and create jobs. Major highway upgrades were also announced, including the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram four-laning (NH-119A), the six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), and a new Ganga bridge linking Buxar to Bharauli.

In addition, he has inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.

In the rail sector, Modi dedicated the newly constructed third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, built at a cost of over ₹1,330 crore ($155.4 million).