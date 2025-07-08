/'Possibility of espionage': Setback for Turkey-based Çelebi as Indian court dismisses plea against Centre

The Delhi High Court dismissed Turkish-based firm Celebi's pleas challenging the revocation of its security clearance by aviation watchdog BCAS, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan after India conducted Operation Sindoor. Celebi Aviation moved to court against the Centre. In its petition, it said that the move is “mere rhetoric of national security.”

What did the court say?

Justice Sachin Datta on Monday (July 7), while delivering the verdict, underlined the necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage or dual use of logistics capabilities which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict. “There is a necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage and/or dual use of logistics capabilities, which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict,” Justice Sachin Dutta said. “On perusal of the relevant inputs/information, it indeed transpires that there are compelling national security considerations involved, which impelled the respondents to take impugned action…There are impelling geopolitical considerations, impinging upon the safety of the country, which are also involved,” Justice Dutta added. “As per settled law, once national security considerations are found to exist, on the basis of which the security clearance has been cancelled/revoked, it is not for the court to second-guess the same,” he said.

What was the case?

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal operations at several airports in India. Days after India’s Operation Sindoor, Ankara showed solidarity with Pakistan. Though India did not link its revocation to the incident, it came days after Turkey's statement. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioner deals with operations at airports. "Every such person knows the nook and cranny of aircraft and airports. Passenger's luggage is not cargo. All flights are passenger-cum-cargo. We are dealing with the most delicate subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation," he said.

How Turkey helped Pakistan and calls for #BoycottTurkey