/'Possibility of espionage': Setback for Turkey-based Çelebi as Indian court dismisses plea against Centre

The government withdrew the security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi's Indian airport services arm, citing national security risks and halting its operations at nine airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The firm went to the court against Centre.
The Delhi High Court dismissed Turkish-based firm Celebi's pleas challenging the revocation of its security clearance by aviation watchdog BCAS, saying there are "compelling national security considerations" involved. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan after India conducted Operation Sindoor. Celebi Aviation moved to court against the Centre. In its petition, it said that the move is “mere rhetoric of national security.”
Justice Sachin Datta on Monday (July 7), while delivering the verdict, underlined the necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage or dual use of logistics capabilities which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict. “There is a necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage and/or dual use of logistics capabilities, which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict,” Justice Sachin Dutta said. “On perusal of the relevant inputs/information, it indeed transpires that there are compelling national security considerations involved, which impelled the respondents to take impugned action…There are impelling geopolitical considerations, impinging upon the safety of the country, which are also involved,” Justice Dutta added. “As per settled law, once national security considerations are found to exist, on the basis of which the security clearance has been cancelled/revoked, it is not for the court to second-guess the same,” he said.
Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal operations at several airports in India. Days after India’s Operation Sindoor, Ankara showed solidarity with Pakistan. Though India did not link its revocation to the incident, it came days after Turkey's statement. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioner deals with operations at airports. "Every such person knows the nook and cranny of aircraft and airports. Passenger's luggage is not cargo. All flights are passenger-cum-cargo. We are dealing with the most delicate subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation," he said.
Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry last month condemned India’s “unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians”. It said Operation Sindoor raised the “risk of an all-out war.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will always side with the “brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”. Calls for the boycott of Turkey grew stronger when India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that the 300-400 drones sent by Pakistan across India’s bordering states were Turkish-made Songar drones. Joining the bandwagon of boycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, several Indian institutions and tour and travel companies announced suspension or cancellation of their tie-ups with Turkey.