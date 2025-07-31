/'Patriot' Godse, 'keep knives sharp': List of controversies around Pragya Thakur, acquitted in Malegaon bomb blast case

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday (July 31). With her, the six other people who were accused in the case were also announced as acquitted. While giving the judgment, the court said the acquittal was due to a lack of credible evidence, not proof of innocence.The 55-year-old politician hails from India’s Madhya Pradesh and came into the limelight after stirring multiple controversies.

‘Keep knives sharp’

In December 2022, Thakur, while commenting on the murder of a Bajarang Dal activist in Shivamogga during a public speech in Karnataka, said, “Keep weapons in your homes. At least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp … Just like how knives cut the vegetables, it will also chop the mouth and heads.”

The statement led her into a major row, and she was heavily criticised for trying to trigger communal violence.

Objectionable comment on Hemant Karkare

During the 2019 election in the country, Thakur stirred controversy after she compared Hemant Karkare, an Ashok Chakra awardee (the Highest honour in India for bravery) and former Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief, with Ravan and Kans (antagonists in Hindu mythology). Karkare was killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Thakur commented on his death and said he was killed due to her curse for accusing her of involvement in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

Called Godse a patriot

In a debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, the DMK's A Raja was giving a reference to Nathuram Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Thakur cut him in and said, “You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt.” The statement led her and her party into trouble, due to which the BJP removed her from the position of consultative committee on defence and did not let her participate in the parliamentary party meeting during the 2019 winter session of Parliament.

‘Cow urine can cure Covid’

While the whole world was facing the global pandemic due to COVID-19, Thakur said that our urine extract protects against coronavirus and lung infections. She said she consumed cow urine every day and did not require any vaccine or medicine.

‘The face of Hindu terror’