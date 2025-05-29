'Operation Sindoor has given us a idea of where we are headed & what we need in future': Indian Air Chief Marshal

India's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday (May 29) hailed Operation Sindoor as a ‘national victory’, and said all the Indian forces came together to execute it in a very professional manner.

The Air Chief Marshal was was addressing the CII Annual Business Summit, where defence minister Rajnath Singh was also present. He said, “This Operation Sindoor that we've been talking about, it's a national victory. I thank each and every Indian. I am sure, every Indian was looking towards this victory.”

Also Read: 'Talks only on PoK...': India's MEA reiterates its clear message to Pakistan, demands list of terrorists from Islamabad

"Operation Sindoor, as it was told by the Chief of Naval Staff, the character of war is changing. Every day, we are finding new technologies coming in. Operation Sindoor has given us a clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in future. So a lot of work needs to be done in realigning our own thought processes also, which is already going on," he said.

"In future, we will be able to deliver the goods as a nation, and we will be able to achieve our objectives. AMCA- advanced medium combat aircraft has been cleared for even participation by private industry, which is a very big step, and that is the kind of confidence that the nation has in private industry today, and I'm sure this is going to pave the way to bigger things coming in the future," he added.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in revenge to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India’s strikes, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’—an ode to the women who lost their husbands in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—dismantled vital logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Chakamru and Kotli, Bhimber, Gulpur and two sites in Muzaffarabad that are located in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.