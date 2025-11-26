/'New India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism': PM Modi speaks about Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military action following the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the “new India neither fears nor bows down to terrorism.” PM Modi noted that while India desires peace, it will "not compromise" on its own security, citing Operation Sindoor as the prime example depicting the country's stance against terrorism.

Addressing a gathering at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "We talk to the world about brotherhood and also protect our own borders. We want peace, but we don't compromise on our own security. Operation Sindoor is the most glaring example of this. The entire world has seen that the new India neither fears nor stops, nor bows down to terrorism. Today's India is moving forward with courage and clarity, with full force."

New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7 this year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed . After four days of heavy drone and missile exchanges, both sides reached an understanding on May 10 to end the hostilities.

During his address, PM Modi also expressed his concern over drug addiction among the youth. PM Modi emphasised the need to adapt Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings to address the drug issue.

“I also want to discuss an issue concerning the youth of our society, an issue that Guru Sahib also expressed concern about. This issue is addiction, the issue of drugs. Drug addiction has severely challenged the dreams of many of our youth. The government is making every effort to eradicate this problem, but it is also a burden on society and families. At such a time, the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are both an inspiration and a solution for us," he said.

PM Modi further shared the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur to protect Kashmiri Pandits from the forceful conversion.