/'Mata Vaishno Devi has called me...': Teary-eyed Farooq Abdullah takes maiden journey on Chenab Railway Bridge

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah took his first train ride that passed through the recently inaugurated world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge.

On reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, he shared his experience with reporters, “I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge.”

He added, "This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country. I hope this service is utilised to the fullest."

Abdullah boarded the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam Railway Station. On reaching Katra station, "Vaishno Devi has called me and is why I am here."

On June 6, when PM Modi inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge situated at a height of 359 meters above the river.

While addressing the people of Kashmir, he said, “Several generations in Jammu and Kashmir passed away waiting for railway connectivity. Today, the dream of lakhs of people of J&K has been fulfilled. All the good work is indeed left for me only to complete. The Tricolour flies high over the Chenab Rail Bridge! It’s a feeling of immense pride that this bridge seamlessly blends ambition with execution, reflecting India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains.”

The bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the engineering can withstand seismic and wind conditions. This marvel has a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge. These Vande Bharat Express trains are designed for cold climates.