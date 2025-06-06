/PM Modi in Kashmir, inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh.

He also interacted with the workers who had worked on the USBRL project. Prime Minister Modi will now inaugurate the Chenab Bridge today, along with several other railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar. The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges. The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

Through the Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by 2-3 hours. The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration. Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. They will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others.