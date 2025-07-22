/‘Kama ke khana chahiye’: CJI schools woman demanding house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore and high-end BMW car in alimony

A woman’s petition for an astonishingly large alimony, including a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore as maintenance and a high-end BMW car—in a marital dispute case nudged the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai to observe that she is highly qualified and must earn her livelihood. When the Chief Justice asked the woman what she wanted, she said that she wants a house in Mumbai, Rs 12 crore as maintenance and a high-end BMW car.

“But that house is in Kalpataru... one of the good builders. You are an IT person. You have done your MBA. You are in demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad... Why don’t you work?” the Chief Justice said. “You had a marriage for just 18 months. And you also want a BMW?” he added, while remarking that she was practically asking for an alimony of Rs 1 crore for every month of her 18-month marriage.

The woman replied, “But he is very rich. And he sought the nullity of the marriage, claiming that I am schizophrenic.”

Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the husband, told the court, “She has to work also. Everything cannot be demanded like this.”

“Do I look schizophrenic, my lords?” the woman asked.

The Chief Justice then reminded the petitioner that she cannot claim properties belonging to her estranged husband’s father.

The woman, who was representing herself, told the bench that her husband worked as a Citibank manager and also runs two businesses.

“I wanted a child, but he didn’t give me a child. He filed for divorce, saying that I am schizophrenic,” she said. She also alleged that her husband forced her to quit her previous job.

The court then went through the husband’s tax returns as his lawyers pointed out that his income had declined after he quit the job.

The Chief Justice then told the woman to “be satisfied” with the flat and take up a “good job”.

“Or you better take those 4 crore, find a good job in Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore... there is a demand in IT centres,” he said.