/‘India must be capable of fighting short, high-intensity conflicts to counter terrorism’: CDS Anil Chauhan

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Monday (Dec 22) that the country must be prepared to deal with both short-duration, high-intensity military engagements and longer, land-based conflicts. He said this while citing terrorism and unresolved territorial disputes as top security challenges for the country. While speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, General Chauhan shed light on the rising threat environment facing the country.

Although he didn't name the specific neighbour, Chauhansai India is facing strategic challenges from two nuclear-capable adversaries. “India’s preparedness has to be guided by two realities. Both our adversaries are nuclear-capable, one a nuclear weapons state and the other a nuclear-armed state. Under no circumstances should deterrence be breached," he said, news agency PTI reported.

“We must be capable of fighting short, high-intensity conflicts to counter terrorism, similar to operations conducted in the past. At the same time, given existing land disputes, we must also be ready for prolonged, land-centric conflicts, though every effort should be made to prevent such situations," he added.

