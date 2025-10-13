/'Income has stopped suddenly': THIS Union Minister says he wants to quit politics, return to acting career

Following the financial crunch, Union Minister Suresh Gopi has expressed his deep desire to leave politics and return to his acting and film career. While addressing an event in Kannur, Kerala, the Thrissur MP and actor-turned-politician stated that his income has decreased ever since he took the role of minister.

"I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely," he said, news agency ANI reported. Suresh Gopi said that he is the youngest member in his party. Meanwhile, he suggested appointing Rajya Sabha MP C. Sadanandan Master in his place as Union Minister.

"I have never prayed to become a minister. A day before the elections, I told reporters that I do not want to become a minister, I want to continue with my cinema. I took membership of the party in October 2008 ... it was the first MP chosen by people and the party felt they needed to make me the minister," said the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Minister of Tourism.

Suresh Gopi says his remarks were often twisted

Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu nominated the BJP veteran Sadanandan Master from Kannur to the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, speaking at the event in Kannur, Suresh Gopi said that his remarks were often twisted and misinterpreted by people. He noted that his use of the term “praja” to describe the people of his Thrissur constituency had drawn criticism.