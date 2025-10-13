/Priyanka Gandhi slams horrific 'rampant sexual abuse' in RSS camps, demands probe into Kerala techie's suicide

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a thorough investigation into a case in Kerala where a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member was sexually abused within the party, which prompted outrage. The deceased, identified as Anandu Aji, an IT professional, was discovered dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday after he left a final social media post alleging repeated sexual abuse by multiple RSS members.

Over the social media post, he claimed that the repeated sexual abuse had severely affected his mental health. He underscored that there were several such victims, warning that such incidents were ubiquitous in RSS camps across India.

Following the incident, Priyanka Gandhi wrote on social media, demanding accountability, saying, “In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and that rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying.”

She warned that thousands of children and teenagers participating in RSS camps might be in danger and urged the organisation’s top leadership to take swift action.

“The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action; they must come clean,” she wrote. “Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken,” she added.

Anandu's mental health issues stemmed from sexual abuse

Several local media reports indicated that Anandu was found dead in a lodge room in Thampanoor, where the staff discovered his body on Thursday evening. In a pre-scheduled Instagram post that went live the same day, Anandu stated he had chosen to end his life after years of suffering from severe mental health issues, including depression, which he claimed stemmed from the sexual abuse he endured as a child.

"I’m committing suicide not because of any girl, love affair, debt, or anything like that. I’m doing this because of my anxiety and depressive episodes. Also, because of my medicines, I can’t concentrate on my work,” he said.

"I’m not angry with anyone, except one person and an organisation. The organisation is RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which my father (a very good person) made me join. That’s where I’ve suffered lifelong trauma, from the organisation and that person," he wrote.

Explaining himself as a "victim" of rape, Anandu describes the abuse he experienced and said, "I was continuously sexually abused by a person when I was a child. I've also been subjected to sexual abuse by several members of the RSS. I don't know who they were. But I will expose the person who abused me when I was just 3-4 years old."

"He constantly abused me, has done a lot of things to my body. I was like a sex tool for him. The sad part is, I only realised that this abuse was the cause of my mental illness when I was diagnosed with OCD. Until then, I believed it hadn’t caused me any problems. He was like a brother and was considered like a relative by my family," Anandu said.

Anandu also claimed that he had been a victim of brutal sexual and physical abuse at RSS camps, allegedly at the hands of members of the organisation. "I have also been sexually abused at RSS camps. I don't remember their names, but I have been abused at the ITC and OTC camps. I was also subjected to physical abuse. They used to beat me with the batons without any reason," he said.

Calling the RSS a breeding ground for abuse and hatred, he cautioned others against building close bonds with the members of the organisation. He further alleged that many other children had faced similar ordeals during their time at RSS camps.

"What I've described is just what they have done to me. They have been sexually and physically abusing a lot of children. I'm able to openly say this because I left the organisation. I know nobody would believe me as I don't have any proofs. But my life itself is my proof. I'm doing this as I don't want another child to go through what I suffered," he said.

Appealing to authorities to identify and support such victims through counselling, Anandu urged parents to provide proper sex education to their children and teach them how to recognise the difference between good and bad touch.

"No child in the world should go through what I suffered. Parents should ensure it. Children might not be able to open up after an abuse, as they will be scared. parents should build a connection with the child, so they are able to share everything with you," he said.

In the 15-page letter, Anandu also highlighted that a few people close to him seemed angry with him, speculating it must be due to his criticism of the BJP and RSS, or because he supported the intercaste relationship of his sister. "Everyone is human. I can’t judge people based on religion; everyone around you is human," he stressed.

He mentioned that some might hold his sister, Ammu, responsible for his decision to take his own life, but clarified that she bore no blame. "She chose her own life,” he said, expressing his apologies to his mother, sister, and brother-in-law for his action.