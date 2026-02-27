/'Developed nations eager to sign trade deals': PM Modi says nation moving beyond ‘doubt and despair’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 27) hailed his government for making India the “world’s growth engine” and said the country’s rising global stature and confidence have prompted developed nations across the world to eagerly seek trade agreements with India. He said these agreements reflect an “Aatmanirbhar and Aatmavishwaasi Bharat (self-reliant and self-confident)” and show the country is rising beyond doubt and despair.

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Modi said that in the last 11 years, a new energy has flowed into the nation’s consciousness.

“If the country were still in the same despair as before 2013, counted among the Fragile Five and mired in policy paralysis, who would strike trade deals with us? No one would even look at us. But in the last eleven years, a new energy has come into the country’s thinking,” he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated his insistence on shedding the colonial mindset. “India hasn’t been able to fully free itself from the mindset of slavery, and we are suffering its consequences. The most recent example is the ongoing discussions about trade deals. Some people are shocked, wondering, ‘How did this happen? Why are developed countries so eager to strike trade deals with India?’ The answer is a confident India emerging from despair and hopelessness,” he said.

Modi also hailed India’s growth in the digital landscape, saying the “world is amazed by our digital infrastructure.” Referring to the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile—the Prime Minister said their integration has enabled transparent governance and direct benefit transfers worth Rs 24 lakh crore to beneficiaries, reducing leakages once considered inevitable.

Turning to the opposition, the Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress over the Indian Youth Congress’s “shirtless protest” during the AI Summit. He said the opposition party “not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy,” adding that it has become “merely a toolkit for opposition in the name of ideology.”

“The AI Summit was a moment of pride for all of India. But unfortunately, the country’s oldest party attempted to tarnish this national celebration. Congress not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy. Clearly, this action has angered the nation. Therefore, they invoked Mahatma Gandhi to justify their actions,” he said.