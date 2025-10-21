/'Can’t even say AQI': AAP targets CM Rekha Gupta for pollution in Delhi; BJP shift blames to crackers, stubble Burning

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led BJP government for its "failure" to curb pollution in the city, after the national capital witnessed a poor and toxic air quality following Diwali. However, in response to the criticism, the BJP blamed the citizens for bursting crackers and farmers for stubble burning in nearby states.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the Delhi government of "making excuses" and not taking action to prevent the pollution. "There is a lot of pollution in Delhi. The level of pollution has increased. But the Delhi government is not doing anything. They are making excuses and blaming other states. BJP is in power everywhere in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Why didn't they talk to any other state first before Diwali?" he said, ANI reported.

He alleged that BJP leaders were encouraging people to burst firecrackers despite the ongoing air emergency in the national capital.

Meanwhile, AAP state president Saurabh Bharadwaj also took a dig at BJP’s Rekha Gupta over the worsening pollution levels, saying she did not even know how to “pronounce AQI.” "We don't know what the government has done. The Chief Minister does not even know how to pronounce AQI. She calls it IQ, QQ. She can't even say AQI. She has no understanding. The government has failed to stop pollution," he said, ANI reported.

Bharadwaj further accused the BJP government of "misleading" the public, claiming that it had failed to initiate the promised artificial rain in Delhi. "The government lies. The government said that after Diwali, they would fix all the pollution by conducting artificial rain. Did it happen? No, my question is that if you could have conducted artificial rain, then why didn't you do it? Do you want people to fall ill?" he asked.

BJP's response to AAP

The BJP, meanwhile, attributed the pollution crisis to stubble burning in neighbouring states. "Delhi bearing the brunt of pollution from neighbouring states, stubble being burnt despite the Supreme Court's stricture," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.