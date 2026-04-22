/'70–80% politicians watch...': Pappu Yadav sparks new row day after 'bedroom' remark

A day after making a sexist ‘bedroom’ remark on women, Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav on Wednesday sparked a new controversy while clarifying previous statements. Yadav on Wednesday said that around 70 to 80 per cent of politicians watch porn.



Reacting to a notice issued by the Bihar State Women’s Commission over his remarks, MP Pappu Yadav said, “I have said this on the Floor of the House too that 70–80 per cent of politicians watch porn.” “So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too. Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? There are several photos with former ministers. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” he added.

"I had said that male politicians do not let women enter politics without exploiting them. Is that incorrect?...I am fighting women's fight...They exploit women...There is sexual exploitation against 755 male politicians and there are chargesheets against 155...The whole of India is tainted. If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?...These politicians exploit women and then they speak of Women's Reservation Bill," he further added.

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Pappu Yadav on women's exploitation in politics

Earlier on Tuesday, Pappu Yadav claimed that women would never receive respect in politics. Taking suo motu cognisance of the remarks, the Bihar State Women’s Commission responded to statements made by Independent MP Pappu Yadav, in which he alleged that politicians exploit women and that they cannot enter politics without visiting a “male leader’s room.”



“In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. The system and society are responsible for this. Who is indulging in domestic violence? Who preys on women, from America to India, it is politicians! Ninety per cent of women cannot start in politics without going to a male leader’s room,” he said.



“A culture of exploiting women has become ingrained. Go to school, and your daughter faces exploitation; go to college, and there is exploitation in the name of ragging; go to the office, and exploitation is there as well. Leaders behave like vultures toward women,” he added.