/Delhi horror: Senior IRS officer’s 22-year-old daughter strangled to death in Amar Colony

An IRS officer's 22-year-old daughter was murdered in South Delhi’s Amar Colony on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). Police suspect the involvement of a former house help and believe that the woman was strangled to death, likely with a mobile phone charging cable, as it was found at the scene.



A senior police officer stated that the incident took place on Wednesday while her parents were out for a walk, suspecting that the house help had entered the house and killed her. "He was recently removed from his job," police said.



The deceased woman has been identified as the daughter of Dinesh Gupta, a 1997-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who was also preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The incident came to light when Gupta returned home and discovered his daughter lying in a pool of blood. As soon as police were alerted about the incident, they rushed to the site, where they took custody of the body and launched a probe, according to several media reports.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prime suspect revealed