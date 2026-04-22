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Delhi horror: Senior IRS officer’s 22-year-old daughter strangled to death in Amar Colony

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 17:28 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 17:28 IST
Delhi horror: Senior IRS officer’s 22-year-old daughter strangled to death in Amar Colony

A senior IRS official's daughter has been found dead in a house in Amar Colony area of Southeast Delhi. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Investigators revealed that there is a strong likelihood that she was strangled with wires. Special police teams have been set up to catch the suspect, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage from across Amar Colony to trace the person’s escape route.

An IRS officer's 22-year-old daughter was murdered in South Delhi’s Amar Colony on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). Police suspect the involvement of a former house help and believe that the woman was strangled to death, likely with a mobile phone charging cable, as it was found at the scene.


A senior police officer stated that the incident took place on Wednesday while her parents were out for a walk, suspecting that the house help had entered the house and killed her. "He was recently removed from his job," police said.


The deceased woman has been identified as the daughter of Dinesh Gupta, a 1997-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, who was also preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The incident came to light when Gupta returned home and discovered his daughter lying in a pool of blood. As soon as police were alerted about the incident, they rushed to the site, where they took custody of the body and launched a probe, according to several media reports.

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Prime suspect revealed

Police suspicion has centred on Rahul Meena, a 19-year-old domestic worker employed at the house. Officials said he has been missing since the time of the incident, and attempts to locate him have so far failed. He had been working there for around eight months and was familiar with the family’s daily routine. Police noted that a key was usually kept at a designated spot for domestic staff, which he was aware of.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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