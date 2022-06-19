Indian Air Force releases details on new recruitment plan for ‘Agnipath’

The Indian Air Force (IAF) released details of a new recruitment policy—‘Agnipath’— on Sunday (June 19). The Air Force’s extensive brief outlines the scheme’s numerous aspects, including selection procedures, eligibility criteria and perks. According to the draft, all Agniveers will return to the society after their four-year term. They will have no rights to be considered for further enlistment in the armed forces. The government will have the sole authority over the selection. The IAF further added that except for the Medical Tradesmen, recruitment as airmen into the regular cadre of the IAF will only be available to individuals who completed their service period as Agniveers.

Here are the specifics:

Eligibilty: For the Eligibility criteria, it is applicable to ‘All India’ and ‘All Classes.’

Also read | Opinion | Project 'Agnipath': Worth a try!

Age limit and educational qualifications: All applicants must be between the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years old and the educational qualifications are to be issued by the Indian Air Force.

Medical regulations: All Agniveers must meet all the medical eligibility requirements for enrolling in the IAF as they apply to various categories. After being placed in the medical category, no permanent Low Medical Category Agniveer will be permitted to continue with his engagement.

Watch | Indian government reacts to backlash over Agnipath as it raises the upper age to 23 for one year

Training: Individuals will receive military training based on their organisational requirements after enrolling.

Job prospects: Applicants enrolled under this term may be allocated any duty in the organisation’s best interests at the IAF’s direction.

Also read | Agnipath: Indian military recruitment scheme sparks protests; trains burnt, infra vandalised

All Agniveers will be given a uniform during their service term, a distinguishing emblem on their uniforms to stimulate and encourage the dynamism of youth.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

(With inputs from agencies)