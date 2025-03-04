A new study published in the Lancet medical journal on Tuesday (Mar 4) predicted that nearly 60 per cent of adults and a third of children worldwide will be obese by 2050. The authors, who analysed data from 204 countries, called on governments to take urgent action. The study revealed a worrisome trend regarding obesity and described it as one of the great health challenges of the century.

Obesity, which is characterised by an excess amount of body fat, is a complex and multifaceted health issue affecting millions of people worldwide. Emmanuela Gakidou, who is the lead author from the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said in a statement: "The unprecedented global epidemic of overweight and obesity is a profound tragedy and a monumental societal failure."

The study found that the number of overweight or obese people worldwide rose from 929 million in 1990 to 2.6 billion in 2021. In the absence of significant changes, it is estimated that 3.8 billion adults will be overweight or obese in 15 years, which is around 60 per cent of the global adult population in 2050.

What should Indians know about obesity?

WION reached out to specialist doctors to get valuable insights on obesity and related issues. Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, who is the chairman of Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, told WION, "Obesity is typically assessed using Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference."

Dr Sandeep Aggarwal added that for Indians, a BMI above 27.5 kg/m2 is the cut-off for the diagnosis of obesity. The classification is as follows:

-27.5 to 32.5: Mild obesity (Class 1)

-32.5 to 37.5: Moderate obesity (Class 2)

-Above 37.5: Severe obesity

Obesity is a 'serious health condition'

Dr Deep Kamal Soni, Consultant - Gastroenterology, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, told WION that obesity is a "serious health condition" that increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, joint problems, and even mental health struggles.

"It happens when the body stores excessive fat due to factors like poor diet, lack of exercise, genetics, or underlying medical conditions," Dr Soni added.

Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, an endocrinologist at CMRI Kolkata, said, "Earlier, obesity was only associated with diabetes, but now we realise that it is a polyorgan disorder, characterised by endocrine and metabolic disorders. Over-fat deposition in and around the throat can result in obstructive sleep apnea, decrease blood oxygen levels, and lead to heart disease and hypertension."

Dr Gangopadhyay further added that hormonal disturbances caused by obesity are also the underlying cause of many endocrine disorders that have to be evaluated with caution by an endocrinologist or metabolic health specialist.

Why is it difficult to reverse obesity?

Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Associate Director & Head, Internal Medicine, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, told WION that many people believe that obesity cannot be reversed, but that is not true. "With the right approach, mindset, and determination, it is possible to overcome obesity and lead a healthier life," Dr Aggarwal added.

Dr Gangopadhyay said that advances in medical science have introduced new ways of treating obesity and diabetes with medications that target both diseases with their profound interdependence. He said, "In contrast to the past, when there were limited treatment options, newer anti-obesity medications and diabetes drugs with weight-reduction properties are available today, which provide more efficient and tailored treatments."

What can be done?

-Eating whole, nutrient-rich foods while cutting down on processed, sugary, and high-fat meals.

-Even 30 minutes of brisk walking daily can make a difference. Strength training and cardio help burn fat and build muscle.

-It’s not just what you eat, but how much. Smaller portions and mindful eating help prevent overeating.

-In some cases, medications or weight-loss surgeries might be recommended under medical supervision.

-Avoid prolonged sitting, take breaks, and incorporate movement into daily life.

-Stress and emotional eating often lead to weight gain, so managing stress through mindfulness, hobbies, or therapy can help.

-Keeping an eye on weight, cholesterol, and sugar levels ensures early intervention if needed.

Dr Sumit Aggarwal of Sarvodaya Hospital said that the key to success is balance and consistency. He said, "If you control your calorie intake and increase calorie burn through regular physical activity, reversing obesity becomes much easier. The most important factors are your determination and willpower. Small, consistent changes can lead to significant long-term results."

What is bariatric surgery, and how can it help?

Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said that besides lifestyle modifications such as diet management and exercise, OMM (obesity medications) and bariatric and metabolic surgery are also options, particularly for those who do not respond to other options/interventions.

Bariatric surgery involves minimally invasive procedures (laparoscopic surgery) on the stomach alone or both the stomach and small intestine. The most common procedure is Sleeve Gastrectomy, which involves the removal of around 3/4th of the stomach. This essentially results in reduced appetite and early satiety.

"Moreover, various hormonal changes that occur result in remission of diabetes in approx. 80% of patients, along with other metabolic benefits. It results in the restoration of lifespan to near-normal as patients with obesity have a decreased life expectancy by up to nine years in comparison with the normal-weight population. Bariatric surgery also lowers the risk of 13 types of cancer and provides improvement in fatty liver disease, including cirrhosis. In women who are of reproductive age, this surgery helps with better fertility and improves PCOD," Dr Sandeep Aggarwal said.

