Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming new series, With Love, Meghan with a special look on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram, Meghan shared the behind-the-scenes clips from her upcoming Netflix show in a video. The short video features Meghan Markle in Montecito, California with her crew and guest stars. She can be seen dancing in the kitchen and indulging in beekeeping and baking.

We also spotted Prince Harry in the video towards the end of the clip. Meghan and Harry can be seen walking off the set together.

What to expect from Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Meghan captioned the short and sweet video, "Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

With Love, Meghan is set to hit the streamer on March 4, two months after the original premiere date. The Duchess announced her decision to postpone the release owing to the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles in January. At the time, she said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

Days before this, Meghan had shared the trailer for her Netflix series and wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Watch the full trailer here:

It will be an eight-episode series in which Meghan Markle will be seen cooking in kitchen, taking care of a beehive and arranging flowers. She will do all this while hosting guests which will include her husband Prince Harry.

In their synopsis, Netflix called the show an “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old."