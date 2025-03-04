Sufi Motiwala is the wild internet sensation who is best known for his reels that are considered to be along the lines of fashion journalism. He is often seen on Instagram commenting on celebrities’ designer wear and their styling.

WION catches up with Sufi Motiwala to know about his reel commentary, celebrity fashion sense, trends in fashion and more.



Q: How did you get interested in fashion journalism? Specifically in the reel commentary format on Instagram?

Ever since I was in 10th grade, I’ve known that Fashion was my calling. I was deeply influenced by the content I consumed and inspired by the lifestyle it represented—one I aspired to achieve. Fashion felt like the perfect path to turn those aspirations into reality. While I always intended to pursue fashion communication, my journey into creating reels and providing fashion commentary happened organically. I simply embraced the opportunities as they came.

Q: You have criticised some celebrities' fashion sense on your page - are they still your friends?

Absolutely! I mean, no one can escape Sufi's sharp eye. But I think the reason my friends still stick around is that they truly understand my content. They know my commentary isn’t about them as individuals—it’s purely about the clothes they’re wearing.

Q: What are three key trends you see in Indian fashion today?

I'm not going to lie. This is one question that I really do not like whenever I am asked because I really don’t wanna promote trends anymore because I feel like 2025 should be all about personal style and I want everybody to shine the inner artist in them. and culture just promotes unhealthy buying, which I really do not stand for.

Q: You have achieved recognition and respect in the fashion industry at the young age of 21. How do you feel about it?

It's honestly mind-blowing how one day I just started talking, and suddenly people entrusted me with this kind of authority and responsibility. I’m so grateful that people enjoy my content—it truly makes me feel like the happiest person alive.

Q: Who are your top 3 favourite Indian designers? Why?

As for my top three favorite Indian designers, they’d have to be Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, and Tarun Tahiliani. Their ability to constantly innovate, push boundaries, and elevate their design language year after year is simply unmatched.

Q: Do you have any opinions on non-inclusivity in fashion?



All I’ll say is that inclusivity for the sake of inclusivity is not inclusivity

Q: Is this what you imagined yourself doing when you were a kid? What was your goal back then?

When I was 15 or 16, I dreamed of becoming a fashion editor, running around New York, grabbing coffee for my boss, and living that hustle. I never imagined I’d find myself in the world of fashion and Bollywood, let alone enjoying it so much. But that’s life—it has a way of leading you exactly where you’re meant to be.



Q: What motivated you to put up your first ever video? How did you get the courage to keep going?

The reason I made my first video wasn’t out of motivation but pure ego. I wanted to prove a point to my friend, who said I’d never say those things in front of people who actually knew about fashion. I was like, “Girl, I absolutely can!” And that’s how my first video came to be.

Q: How do you deal with trolls as an influencer?

I don’t engage with them—they’re not my concern. End of story.

Q: What’s the role that influencers play vs traditional media when it comes to fashion journalism?

Firstly, I believe I’m quite different from a fashion influencer. Fashion influencers typically show you how to style, but I offer my opinions on the latest happenings in fashion. I think that really resonates with people because they shape their views based on the different perspectives they hear. As commentators and critics, we play a key role in shaping the narrative, and ultimately, that’s what matters most in fashion—creating the narrative.

