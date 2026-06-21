International Yoga Day 2026: What modern science says about yoga's benefits

The world celebrates the International Day of Yoga every year on June 21. The day is meant to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga and motivate citizens worldwide to make it part of their daily routine. This year’s theme is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, focusing on the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of the practice for individuals across all stages of life.

What is yoga?

Yoga is an ancient practice that provides harmony to the body, mind and spirit. It contributes to improving an individual's physical strength, mental well-being, and inner awareness, and keeps them active and focused on their work. The word "yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root "Yuj", which means "to unite" or "to join", symbolising the union of individual consciousness with a state of awareness. Originating in ancient India thousands of years ago, yoga has evolved into a holistic discipline practised at every corner and edge of the world.

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Why do we celebrate Yoga Day?

The world celebrates International Yoga Day every year on June 21. To raise global awareness about the profound physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga. The day also encourages people worldwide to embrace this ancient practice to manage stress, stay active, and build a healthier, more harmonious lifestyle.

Why is yoga important for modern science?

Yoga has increasingly captured attention in the field of modern science worldwide. How yoga manages chronic health conditions, reduces stress, and enhances brain function is what's grabbing attention nowadays and encouraging scientists to explore its effects deeply.

According to Vedanet, "modern science follows an outward orientation of the mind to discern the names, forms and quantities of the external world, which allows it to uncover the secret powers of nature and harness them through technology."

What does modern science say about yoga?

Reportedly, modern science suggests that yoga can offer several physical and mental health benefits when practised regularly. It is believed that yoga may help reduce stress, improve flexibility and balance, enhance mental well-being, and support overall quality of life. The potential role yoga plays in an individual's life helps in managing conditions such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, high blood pressure, and sleep disorders.

As per Vedanet, "Neuroscience can prove that yoga and meditation have positive values for body and brain, but science must learn the yogic way of knowledge to truly understand all that yoga can offer as a science of consciousness. This would require a new yogic neuroscience, which means looking beyond the body, nervous system, brain and brain chemistry to a deeper reality of consciousness, transcending time, space and person for a boundless self-awareness pervading the entire universe, the Atman/Purusha of Yoga and Vedanta."

Benefits of yoga