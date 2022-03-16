In UK, trial begins for scanning technique that could assess risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes

In the United Kingdom, scientists are launching a trial of a new scanning technique that apparently can identify women who are at high risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, The Guardian reported.

In medical terms, adverse pregnancy outcomes are defined as the occurrence of chromosomal abnormalities, miscarriage, congenital malformations, stillbirth or birth before 34 weeks of gestation.

The report media outlet added that the new scanning technique has the potential to assess the pre-birth complications by analysing placentas.

As per the report, the scanning technology is based on artificial intelligence that will analyse ultrasound images taken during women's 12-week scans. After that, a risk score will be assigned.

Similar tests can Down syndrome such as Chorionic villus sampling (CVS). In CVS, cells are taken from the placenta and used to analyse the fetal chromosomes. This test is typically performed in the first trimester, between 10 and 13 weeks of pregnancy.

Prof Sally Collins, who is a consultant obstetrician and medical lead for women's health at Perspectum Ltd, expressed her opinions on the new technology.

As per the media report, Perspectum Ltd is an Oxford University spin-out company that is developing the technology.

Collins said, "Many studies have shown that if you have a small placenta in the first trimester, you will have a small placenta at term, and a small placenta makes a small baby."

"If your placenta is small, and has a normal supply of blood vessels (vascularity), it can be an indication of foetal growth restriction. If it is small with low vascularity, you potentially get a small baby and preeclampsia," she added.

"What we’ve come up with is a fully automated, artificial intelligence method for seeing and measuring the placenta, and the blood supply at its interface with the uterus, so suddenly, we have a computer tool that can tell you the size and the vascularity of the placenta in real time," added Collins.

As per the media report, approximately eight families in the UK are affected by stillbirth, with foetal growth restriction each day.