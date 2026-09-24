/Secret sites in China reveal Xi's nuclear aggression | Gravitas

At a time when the world is embroiled in numerous conflicts, concerns over growing nuclear arsenal have compounded.

Now, a new report has thrown light on how China is reportedly expanding its nuclear weapons programme across seven major sites, despite calling for non-proliferation.

According to an investigation by the Telegraph, one of the key sites is the Pingtong nuclear facility where the triggers for nuclear warheads are manufactured.

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Citing satellite imagery, the report claimed that the site has vastly expanded to include a support town, ventilation shacks and chemical storage tanks.

In case of the Guangyuan facility, new plants have reportedly come up to handle nuclear waste remediation and long-term storage.

Also, the report claims that China's most advanced nuclear fusion research centre has come up at Miangyang.

Additionally, a shock tube test site has reportedly been added to the Zitong nuclear weapons complex.

This is not all.

More test sites are allegedly under development at Lop Nur, where China's first nuclear test was conducted in 1964.

The report also flagged fresh construction at the nuclear sites of Jiquan and Jinta.

At a time when the world's two superpowers are vying for dominance in every arena, it is worth noting that the Chinese president had demanded a ban on nuclear weapons nine years ago.

China, which has signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, maintains a no-first-use nuclear policy.

Beijing has repeatedly stressed that it is not engaging in an arms race with any country.

However, a recent report from SIPRI suggests that China's nuclear stockpile has more than doubled under Xi's tenure as president, reaching an estimated 620 warheads.

While this is still much below U.S. and Russia, the report indicated that China's ICBM arsenal could reach parity with both nuclear powers by the end of this decade.

In November last year, Trump stirred a hornet's nest when he instructed U.S. Department of War to begin testing nuclear weapons.