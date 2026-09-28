/Russia's strikes on Kyiv & Dnipro cause multiple fatalities, Zelensky warns of retaliation | Gravitas

The fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated as Kyiv and multiple other cities came under a fresh wave of attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia warned that Ukraine would face retribution for its massive drone attacks during its parliamentary elections.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of conducting a drone strike at the country's National Academy of Sciences, located in the centre of Kyiv.

Local authorities said that one woman was killed, whereas three others were wounded in this strike, which triggered a fire.

Zelensky also claimed that civilian infrastructure in other cities was targeted as well.

According to him, Russia launched around 3,900 drones, aerial bombs and other missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone.

In another attack on the Ukrainian capital, a cafe located in a building opposite a fuel station was hit, leaving three people injured.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the flames and assess the damage.

Also, at least four people were killed and 19 others were wounded in a Russian strike on an office building in Dnipro city.

Rescuers evacuated around 49 people from the burning building.

A nine-storey residential building in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv was also damaged during Russian strikes.

At least 35 people, including 10 children, were injured.

Visuals showed rescuers clearing the rubble, while the injured were carried to ambulances.

Russia, though, remained firm on continuing its attacks, citing no room for compromise on its national interests.

On the other hand, Ukraine claimed to have struck two defence plants in the Russian cities of Tula and Voronezh.

Zelensky added that Russia's oil facilities in Krasnodar and a target in the Black Sea were also hit.

Earlier in the day, defence ministers of EU member states met in Brussels for a meeting of the European Defence Agency Steering Board.

Claiming that Russia is planning acts of sabotage and attacks targeting European countries, EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said that the bloc would propose an emergency protocol for responding to hybrid threats from Russia.

On this occasion, she also hit out at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, rejecting his German counterpart's calls to step back from what she described as a dangerous path of escalation.

The EU also imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and 17 entities for their involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pope Leo slammed what he termed as a senseless slaughter, claiming countless civilian lives daily.

Questioning whether countries are truly making creative efforts to foster world peace, he called for a compromise to end the war.