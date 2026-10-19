/Netanyahu fears losing U.S. support, unveils national security doctrine ahead of polls | Gravitas

Whether it is security failures regarding the October 7 terror attack or IDF's unending wars in Gaza and Lebanon, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been facing the heat.

Seeking a record seventh term in office, he has now doubled down on the national security front.

Addressing a briefing of journalists, Netanyahu unveiled Israel's National Security Doctrine, which prioritises offensive pre-emptive action over defence.

The plan also entails cementing Israel's status as a regional power, ensuring self-reliance in munitions and intensifying fight against anti-semitism globally.

According to reports, he announced plans to allocate nearly 145 billion U.S. dollars in additional defence spending over the next decade.

However, what caught the attention of everyone was a map which Netanyahu displayed during his presentation.

The Israeli PM made it clear that opportunities have been created for forging new alliances in West Asia and beyond.

For instance, it highlights an emerging partnership between Israel and UAE, who established diplomatic ties in 2020.

During the briefing, Netanyahu identified the Sunni bloc of Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as one of Israel’s key regional challenges.

What complicates matters is that these nations are strong U.S. allies as well.

However, Israel's main challenge remains what it calls the Iran-led 'Axis of Resistance'.

This includes the popular mobilisation forces in Iraq, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Houthis in Yemen.

Yet again, he vowed to topple the Iranian government. Now, the Israeli PM also flagged the need to strengthen ties with more countries, especially India and nations in South America.

In the map shown by Netanyahu, Israel is eyeing friendly ties with Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Greece, as well as territories controlled by the Government of National Stability in Libya, and rapid support forces in Sudan.

However, Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid ridiculed the document as 'superfificial' and 'bizarre', saying it looked as though it had been written by an AI chatbot.

Similarly, Yashar Party Chief Gadi Eisenkot dismissed it as empty pages filled with slogans and accused Netanyahu of leaving a strategic vacuum in Israel's security policy.

Now, Netanyahu's call for stronger ties with other countries, comes amid his fear of Israel losing U.S. support once Trump completes his second term as U.S. president.

Netanyahu said, "In two years, a president- male or female could come to power in Washington who is very hostile to Israel. We must do everything in our power, during these two years.”

While Trump and Netanyahu have had their occasional disagreements, they have been largely on the same page, as far as the Iran War is concerned.

As opinion polls predict a tight race for the Israeli parliament, what can potentially swing the election?

According to experts, high turnout by Israeli Arabs who constitute close to one-fifth of the country's population could potentially give an edge to the anti-Netanyahu bloc led by ex-army chief Gadi Eisenkot.