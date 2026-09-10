Since the beginning of the Ukraine war in 2022, the UK has been one of Kyiv's biggest backers in its efforts to repel Russia. In a striking contradiction, however, a new report has alleged that retired elite British soldiers have been training Russian troops.

The claims come even as the UK's National Security Act prohibits former UK armed forces personnel from training foreign soldiers.

Only a couple of weeks ago, UK PM Andy Burnham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day to reaffirm Britain's unwavering support for Ukraine.

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On that occasion, the UK agreed to release classified information so that the long range Scalp missile can be manufactured in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Britain announced that it was committing 135 million US dollars to boost Ukraine's air defence capabilities this winter. Ukraine will receive Patriot missiles, large calibre artillery rounds and drones to defend itself against Russian attacks.

According to The Telegraph, a leaked intelligence memo compiled for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service found that veterans from Britain's elite Special Air Service, or SAS, were training Russian citizens as well as active duty personnel.

They were reportedly recruited by a UK military training firm named Alfa Metal for its combat camp at Mejdeni in northern Bulgaria.

The report also claimed that the firm employs instructors not just from the SAS, but also from the Australian Commando Regiment, US police forces and US Navy SEALs.

The SAS is an elite special forces unit of the British Army. It was created in 1941 during the Second World War, when a small group of soldiers undertook small scale raids behind enemy lines in North Africa and Europe.

Since then, the SAS has been deployed in most wars involving Britain. Its personnel are known for their skills in covert surveillance, close combat fighting and hostage rescue.

According to the report, Alfa Metal advertised for an SAS instructor in protection and security six months ago.

The firm reportedly offers special forces training and advanced sniper courses for around 4,600 US dollars per person, potentially targeting members of private military companies, bodyguards and corporate security teams.

The report claimed that Alfa Metal continued to train Russian nationals at least until 2025, three years after the invasion of Ukraine began.

The report also alleged a Russian connection. It said a private Russian security firm named Alfa Region, based in Saint Petersburg, had advertised Alfa Metal's training camp on its website.

However, Alfa Metal clarified that it has neither employed SAS veterans nor does it have any link with Alfa Region.

According to the report, the intelligence memo is now under investigation by the Australian Secret Intelligence Service. Its findings would probably be shared with the UK and US soon through the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.

As far as the UK government is concerned, it declined to comment on the specific claims in the report.

At the same time, the UK's Defence Ministry stressed that Britain has robust legislation in place to tackle any foreign hostile activity.