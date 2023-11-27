WATCH | Garnacho's overhead kick goal in United's win over Everton draws comparisons with Rooney and Ronaldo

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal with overhead kick against Everton on November 26 in Premier League, drawing comparisons with United legend Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The goal, scored in third minute of the match, has already been described as the 'goal of the season' by United manager Erik Ten Hag.

The goal had fans reminiscing about Rooney's sensational goal against arch-rivals Manchester City in 2011 as well as Ronaldo's famous bicycle kick effort for Real Madrid in 2018 against Juventus. Have a look at the video below: What are you watching there, @AGarnacho7? 😂👀#MUFC || #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/5vMNLoqiTX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2023 × Talking about his goal after the game, the 19-year-old said: "I can't believe it," Garnacho said. "To be honest, I just turned around and thought, 'Oh my God.'"

Ten Hag, however, thinks it's not fair to compare Garnacho to Rooney or Ronaldo just yet and the youngster has to work very hard for it.

"Don't compare, I don't think it is right," said Ten Hag. "They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard. You have to do it on a consistent basis and so far he has not.

The manager although agreed that the 19-year-old has potential to amazing things but he has to be consistent.

"But he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things, it's not the first time we saw this. We have already often seen glimpses, but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League each season. That's not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts. So a lot to come. But potential, he has it."