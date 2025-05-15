Published: May 15, 2025, 14:56 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 14:56 IST

Ruben Amorim believes the best preparation for Manchester United ahead of the Europa League final would be to shock Chelsea in Friday's Premier League clash rather than resting his key players.

United sit 16th in the English top flight, just outside the relegation zone, after their worst ever Premier League season by some distance.

Amorim has won just six of his 25 league games since taking charge in November.

However, the Europa League offers the chance of salvation with a place in next season's lucrative Champions League on offer for the winner as well as a major European trophy.

"We cannot spend eight days, nine days without a game. That is a bad thing for the final," said Amorim.

"The best way is to face the game like we should face the game -- it is to win the game. We need to perform, we need to win points in the Premier League and that is the feeling.

"The players have to understand that if you play or don't play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final. That is important.

"I am just preparing the game of Chelsea. That is my focus and we want to win and to perform."

Defenders Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are all expected to miss the trip to London with their participation in the final in doubt.

Chelsea must win at Stamford Bridge to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification via a top-five finish in their own hands.

