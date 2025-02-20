Liverpool manager Arne Slot will talk to Darwin Nunez about his attitude after accusing the striker of letting a costly miss at Aston Villa affect his effort levels for the rest of the game.

Advertisment

The Reds failed to go 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table as Wednesday's trip to Villa Park ended in a frantic 2-2 draw.

Villa also had chances to win, but Nunez's failure to seal the victory for league leaders Liverpool was especially glaring.

Also Read: Premier League: Aston Villa dent Liverpool's title charge with hard-earn draw

Advertisment

Slot's frustration was still evident Thursday at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Manchester City.

"I can accept every miss, especially from a player that has scored two very important goals against Brentford, that scores for us in the home game against Villa," said Slot.

"I would prefer him to score, but the word 'chance' says it all. It's a chance, so it's not 100 percent sure that the ball goes in and players miss chances."

Advertisment

But the Dutch boss, in his first season as Liverpool manager, was concerned by Nunez's reaction.

"What was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance," said Slot.

"With behaviour, I mean, I think it got too much in his head, where he wasn't the usual Darwin that works his ass off and makes sure he helps the team.

"I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance and maybe –- we will never know, we will never find out – that's why (his attitude) was just a fraction short the moment afterwards."

Slot added: "I always truly believe that it's always the best to have Wata's (Wataru Endo) mindset. What I mean with that is that for the whole season he doesn't stop playing, keeps on going, keeps on going, keeps on going and whenever we need him he's ready."

The Liverpool manager contrasted that approach with Nunez's reaction at Villa Park, saying: "It's not about (missing) the chance. But it's not part of the job of a number nine then to slow down in work rate and that is something we will talk about."

Following the match, Nunez posted on X: "I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!"

Liverpool substitute Conor Bradley limped off against Villa.

The right-back is set to miss the trip to City.

"We don't know yet, but I would be completely surprised if he's involved in the Sunday game or the Wednesday game against Newcastle, so, you can assume that that's not going to happen," said Slot

Forward Cody Gakpo could return after missing two matches through injury.

"Let's see," Slot said. "I'm not 100 percent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet...It will be a close call."

He also confirmed that centreback Joe Gomez would be a long-term absentee.

"Joe Gomez had a surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time," Slot said. "He will be back, maybe, just before the end of the season."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.