Odisha FC’s playoff hopes took a hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Punjab FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Despite a second-half equalizer from Isak Vanlalruatfela, the Juggernauts now find themselves relying on other results to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Advertisment

The hosts started the game with attacking intent, as Saviour Gama and Rahul KP looked lively early on. However, Punjab’s defense held firm, with goalkeeper Ravi Kumar making crucial saves to keep Odisha at bay. Though Odisha dominated possession and looked in control, the match turned just before halftime.

The key moment came in the 44th minute when Rahul KP was shown a red card for clipping Filip Mrzljak’s ankle. With Odisha down to 10 men, Punjab capitalized almost immediately. In stoppage time (45+2’), Ricky Shabong played a precise through ball to Petros Giakoumakis, who made no mistake in smashing the ball into the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

Also Read: Martin Guptill unleashes carnage: 160 Runs in just 49 balls!-WATCH



Sergio Lobera made tactical adjustments at halftime, bringing on Rahim Ali as Odisha sought a response despite their numerical disadvantage. Their persistence paid off early in the second half when Isak Vanlalruatfela combined with Diego Maurício in the 52nd minute. The winger’s left-footed effort found the back of the net, with Ravi Kumar unable to handle the shot cleanly, bringing Odisha level.

Advertisment

Race for playoffs still alive

Punjab FC continued to push forward in search of a winner, with head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis making three changes in the 64th minute to inject fresh energy. Luka Majcen, Asmir Suljic, and Asish Pradhan entered the fray, with Majcen proving particularly dangerous with his aggressive runs. Punjab came close in the 88th minute when Filip Mrzljak’s strike hit the post, and Majcen’s follow-up effort was deflected wide by Rahim Ali.

In stoppage time, Odisha nearly stole all three points when Isak set up Hugo Boumous in the box. However, Ravi Kumar redeemed himself with a sharp save, ensuring Punjab left with a hard-earned point.

Advertisment

With this result, Odisha FC remain in seventh place with 26 points, trailing sixth-placed NorthEast United FC (29 points). Punjab FC, meanwhile, sit ninth with 24 points. Odisha will face Hyderabad FC at home on February 14, hoping to reignite their playoff push, while Punjab take on Chennaiyin FC on February 15.

(With inputs from agencies)