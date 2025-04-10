Robert Lewandowski is one of the modern greats and the Polish footballer proved his mettle once again during the Champions League fixture between Barcelona and Dortmund on Wednesday (Apr 9). Lewandowski netted the football twice in the quarter-final first-leg as Barcelona won 4-0 against Dortmund.

With his two goals, the Polish player took his Champions League goal tally to 11 this season. He is now the first footballer in Champions League history to score 10 or more goals for three different teams.

Before his 11 goals for Barcelona in the ongoing 2024-25 Champions League season, he had scored 10 goals for Dortmund in 2012-13 season. Playing for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski did it twice - 15 goals in 2019-20 season and 13 goals in 2021-22 season.

In the current Champions League season, 36-year-old Lewandowski is only outscored by teammate Raphinha.

He's also leading the goal-scoring charts in La Liga where he playing his third season after shifting to Barcelona for 2022-23 season. Lewandowski has scored 25 goals so far for the Catalan giants - the most in the Spanish league this season and more than his tally of 23 goals in 33 games in 2022-23 season and 19 goals in 32 games in 2023-24 season.

In the match against Dortmund, Lewandowski scored both his goals in second half - in 48th and 66th minute. The other two goals were scored by Raphinha in 25th minute and teenager Lamine Yamal in 77th minute as Barca won the one-sided contest 4-0.

Hansi Flick's Barca are a step away from reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches.

Barca, who last lifted the trophy in 2015 are aiming to seal a final four clash against Inter Milan or Bayern Munich when they visit Germany next Tuesday (Apr 15).

(With inputs from agency)